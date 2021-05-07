SC police dog set for surgery after chase, crash

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A South Carolina police dog is set for surgery after being injured in a crash that occurred during a chase which authorities said also hurt his handler.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says state troopers briefly chased a fleeing vehicle on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning.
Later, the county patrol car struck a utility pole and overturned at an intersection in Gaffney. Deputy Sardarius Henderson suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.
His police dog Loki also was injured and taken to an emergency veterinary clinic. Loki's injuries were serious enough to require an operation that was scheduled for Monday.
According to Upstate media reports the dog was out of surgery and recovering.