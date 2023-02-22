News employee, child killed in shooting near homicide scene in Orange County

The gunfire erupted on Hialeah Street in Pine Hills, Florida.

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Two people, including a news employee and child, have died following a shooting in a Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference.

In a news conference, Mina said a Spectrum News 13 crew was at the scene of a homicide investigation where a woman was found dead on Hialeah Street earlier Wednesday morning when a gunman pulled up and opened fire.

Deputies arrived to find the Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer shot, Mina said. They were transported to nearby hospitals where one of the news employees died from their injuries.

A block away on Harrington Street, deputies also found a woman and her 9-year-old daughter struck by gunfire inside of a home. The 9-year-old was later pronounced dead at the dead at the hospital, Mina said while in the middle of the news conference.

Keith Melvin Moses, 19, has been detained in connection to the shootings, Mina reported. The sheriff's office believes he is responsible for both shootings on Hialeah Street and the one on Harrington Street. Moses is formally charged in the murder that happened Wednesday morning and authorities expect additional charges for the evening shooting.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Mina said. "I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community — Not a mother nnot a 9-year-old, certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community."