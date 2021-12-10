The FBI said the shooter was an employee who opened fire, killing two others before killing themself.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal authorities said three people are dead - one of them the gunman - after a shooting at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Orange Mound Tuesday afternoon.

The USPS said in a news conference that all three of those who died were USPS employees. The FBI went on to confirm that one of those employees was the suspected shooter, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“He wasn’t just a manager, he was a friend to all,” said Roxanne Rogers, who told us her cousin, USPS employee James Wilson, was one of the shooting victims.

The USPS issued this statement: “The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis. Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

Memphis Police said as of 2:50 p.m. Tuesday there were no active threats and the scene was secure. Roads were blocked off near Park and Pendleton as the investigation got underway. The post office facility is located in the 2800 block of Park Avenue.

A witness told our crews that she saw people run from a business saying shots had been fired.

Memphis Police said they secured the perimeter in support of the FBI and USPS.

