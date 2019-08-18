BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are looking for a woman who's been missing since late June.

A missing person report was filed for Patricia Macchia, 45, on Saturday, and a silver alert went out for her on Monday, because police say she may have a cognitive disorder.

Police say she was last seen by a friend on June 30, and was wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, and grey tennis shoes. Burlington Police do not believe any foul play was involved.

Police are actively seeking anyone with information about Macchia. If you know anything, please call Burlington Police at (336) 229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

RELATED: Dog Saved One Day Before Euthanasia to Become Senior Living Center 'House Dog'

RELATED: Man on Walk Finds Naked, Abandoned Baby in Woods

RELATED: 79-Year-Old Burlington Woman Found Safe