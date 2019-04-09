KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Daniel James Coon. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Coon is an 84-year-old white man with short gray hair and blue eyes. Officials say he's five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Coon was last known to be in blue jeans and a gray/white hoodie, and was last seen at 102 Goforth Road, "3-Points Store" in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Officials say it's possible he's heading to Bluefield, West Virginia.

He has a silver pick-up truck, but officials do not know the make, model or license plate.

Anyone with information about Coon is asked to call Dep. Bowling at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4822.

ALSO ON WCNC: