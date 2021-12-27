South Carolina deputy shoots and kills suspect in standoff

Officials say negotiations ended in officers and the suspect shooting at each other around 11 p.m. Sunday.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man late Sunday after a standoff.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a domestic dispute in Simpsonville. Deputies found that a suspect had left the location.

Deputies called out the SWAT team when they were told the suspect was armed.

After a search, deputies found Matthew David Snyder armed with a gun in a subdivision in Simpsonville.

Officials say negotiations ended in officers and Snyder shooting at each other around 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 38-year-old Snyder died shortly thereafter at a Greenville hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.