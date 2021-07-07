'It's been hard to stay strong when you just want to break' | Teresa Villano's sister on sense of closure after crews recover body from Dan River

Weeks after a tragic tubing accident, a Rockingham County search team located the body of Teresa Villano, a pregnant mother of three.

EDEN, N.C. — The body of Teresa Villano, the fifth, and final family member involved in a tubing accident on the Dan River last month, was recovered Monday afternoon.

Rockingham County rescue workers found her nearly three weeks after she went missing, near the Draper Boat Landing.

On Wednesday, Teresa's sister Angelica Villano sat down with WFMY News 2. She said her sense of closure comes at a cost.

"It's been hard to stay strong when you just want to break," she said.

A tubing trip down the Dan River turned tragic after a family of nine went over a Duke Energy dam on June 16.

There were only four survivors. The bodies of four more, including a 7-year-old boy, were recovered not long after. But the search for 35-year-old Teresa Villano, a pregnant mother of three, went on for weeks.

"Me and my brother...We just kind of, not lost hope, but lost hope of finding her alive," Angelica Villano said. "It was Fourth of July, and my brother [Rueben] said that he could just...he knew, he just knew in his heart that she didn’t make it."

On Monday, July 5, rescue crews searching the river finally found Villano's body.

"It hurts. It hurts that I won’t be able to hug her. And I feel more sorrow for her three kids that she loved so much and Tony [her husband] loved so much," Angelica said. "I have closure in my heart and I can start trying to heal those wounds that probably will never be healed, but at least we can live with a little peace to know that she will be laid down to rest."

She described her sister as lovable, goofy and caring - a person who had the biggest heart.

"She would be able to say the craziest and funny things...and it would make us all laugh, and we wouldn't even think about whatever we were going through," Angelica said.

Angelica said she hopes now to comfort the survivors, including Teresa's twin brother, Rueben, and everyone else in the family.

"We’re asking for prayers for our family because you know, this is not just one - this is the fifth person that our family [has to bury]," she said. "I'm happy that at least there were people in there thinking of us to get closure. So I thank the people, the rescue team, that found my sister and was able to give us closure."