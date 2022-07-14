New study rates South Carolina as 4th worst state to live in the country, 36th best for business

The state fared better in the ranking of best states for business but still ranked in the bottom half.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina cities and towns regularly make their way onto various top 10 lists for best locales in America, but a new ranking from CNBC suggests the state, as a whole, is rough on its residents.

The network said its ranking of the worst places to live in America was born of the "Life, Health and Inclusion" category in its Top States for Business list - on which South Carolina is in the lower middle of the pack.

But while the 36th ranking on the business list is better, its rating for Life-Health and Inclusion (fourth) is among the worst according to CNBC. The list said the biggest hurdle was based on the Becker's Hospital Review which said that there are 2.19 hospital beds per 1,000 residents.

The ranking also points to general issues regarding voting rights, health resources, and crime but says the state has a livability strength in its air quality.

South Carolina ranked worse than Missouri (fifth) but placed higher than three other states, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona which ranked third, second, and first respectively.