New online portal expected to ease paperwork process at South Carolina DSS

The new online portal is set to be up and running by Monday on the SCDSS website.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services revealed that it will launch the state's Online Central Registry and Database System on Monday, April 4.

The agency said that it will serve as the check of the South Carolina Child Abuse and Neglect Registry and Database for the purposes of employment as required by state statutes, individual agencies, or business practices.

This will allow people to transition from mail to submit requests to a new electronic method. The new system also allows central registries and databases to be submitted electronically, fees to be paid online, and results to be returned by email or directly to the user's account.

Delays in receiving responses, processing times, and data entry errors will likely be cut down, as well, DSS said in its statement on Friday.

“This new online tool will aid child care providers, group care providers, and other entities who need to complete this check for hiring candidates by cutting down the processing time and streamlining the process,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach in a release. “Launching this system will remove roadblocks, especially for child care providers, to be able to hire candidates to keep South Carolina’s economy going.”