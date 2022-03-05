SC fire departments ask for prayers after local firefighter's home destroyed by flames

Aaron Parris ended up receiving stitches for his injuries. And while he was able to save his pet, photos show the house to be heavily damaged.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A firefighter is recovering after rushing into his own burning home to rescue a family pet.

Now, several fire departments are now asking their communities pray for this firefighter and his family who have lost almost everything.

Parker District Fire Department in Greenville announced on Saturday morning that engineer Aaron Parris and his wife Christy had lost their home overnight. The department said they were next door at a neighbor's house when the fire started and noticed it while returning.

"Aaron quickly went into firefighter mode and was able to successfully rescue their dog but he did receive some injures that required stitches," the department's statement said.

Fire crews from the Dacusville, Pumpkintown, Crosswell and Slater Marietta fire departments responded to the scene as firefighters did their best to bring the flames under control.

And while that did eventually happen, photos shared by Parker District show just how intense the blaze truly was. And its because of this that the department is asking the community to show its support.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they start the process of rebuilding their home and their lives," the department said.

No details on a possible cause for the fire had been released at the time.