'It's hit everybody hard': Groom joins mourners to honor late wife on Folly Beach

Aric Hutchinson sat on the beach while more than 100 people paddled out to honor his late wife, Sam, who was killed just hours after their wedding on Folly Beach.

Hundreds of surfboards were in the water Saturday morning in honor of Sam Hutchinson, the bride who died after the couple's golf cart was hit by a suspected drunk driver last month. People gathered on the beach to support the families holding flowers with Sam's name on them.

"It's hit everybody very hard," Bill Kufner, one of the event's organizers, told WCBD. "There's still a lot of hurt, tears being shed with the groom being here and the parents of Samantha."

Aric Hutchinson spoke at the event and said his wife would've loved it.

"This is Sam," Aric Hutchinson said. "I mean, she's a beach girl, through and through. We do walk here almost every morning, and this is her send-off for sure. She's up there smiling for sure."

The groom sat on the beach in a wheelchair during the event. He suffered multiple broken bones, including two broken legs, as well as brain injuries in the crash.

