BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Berkeley County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen following an auto accident.

16-year-old Jabari Richardson was last seen in the 1000 block of Brokinrich Road off of Cainhoy Road in Huger, South Carolina, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say Richardson has been involved in an auto accident and could be disoriented from the accident.

Richardson, who stands approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, was last seen wearing only a red t-shirt and socks. He has a laceration to his bottom lip.

If you see Richardson or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 9-1-1 immediately.