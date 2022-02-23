SC working to boost cyber defense amid Ukraine crisis with Russia

The move comes as concerns grow of a Russian attack on critical infrastructure in the United States, including power and communications.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As tensions build with Russia, the Department of Homeland Security is sounding the alarm about potential Russian cyberattacks here in the United States.

The agency is asking companies, big and small, to strengthen their cyber defenses saying, "Every organization in the United States is at risk from cyber threats that can disrupt essential services and potentially result in impacts to public safety."

South Carolina hospitals are among those taking action.

In a statement to News 19, a spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association said they've received reports from national security organizations including the FBI and the NSA advising them to be on high alert for Russian threats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine. President Biden is calling it a "premeditated war" that will lead to death and destruction, saying the world will hold Russia accountable. https://t.co/AaW81b51TN — Kayland Hagwood (@KaylandWLTX) February 24, 2022

South Carolina government is also stepping up its defenses after a 2012 attack left over 3.8 million people at risk.

The breach exposed social security and banking information from residents and hundreds of thousands of businesses in the largest state breach of its time.

A spokesman for the Governor's Office said improvements have been years in the making with time and funding invested including creating a cybersecurity task force to combat the attacks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Homeland Security said there had not been any specific credible threats to the U.S., but it is urging preparation.

The agency has tips for local governments that may find it challenging to make the necessary improvements.