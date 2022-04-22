The pair are now charged with meth trafficking and investigators say the gallons of liquid meth could've created over 50 pounds of crystal meth.

HOMERVILLE, Ga. — A South Georgia couple is charged with meth trafficking after investigators found 120 jars of liquid meth masquerading as salsa.

According to a news release, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Homerville Tuesday.

What they found was nearly eight gallons of liquid meth… but it didn’t look like drugs to the naked eye. The news release says the substance was sealed in 120 glass jars labeled as salsa.

Liquid meth is commonly used by international drug traffickers to conceal large quantities, and the eight gallons could’ve been turned into 55 pounds of crystal meth.

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the case: 48-year-old Bridget Harris and 43-year-old Craig Harris. They’re charged with trafficking meth.