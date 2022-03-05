Spreading fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle

Roughly 1,400 acres are burning and continuing to mount.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Residents in 600 homes in the Florida Panhandle have been evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others, in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Saturday that hundreds of thousands of acres of downed trees from the 2018 hurricane, along with low humidity and strong winds, have created “the perfect storm” for the hazardous fire conditions around Panama City.

“This is not a surprise,” DeSantis said.

More than 200 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle continue to battle the Adkins Avenue Fire in Panama City.

As of Saturday, roughly 1,400 acres are burning and continuing to mount, according to the Bay County Florida Emergency Services.

Crews with the Florida Forest Service (FFS) report a 30 percent containment of the fire.

The agency has deployed more than a dozen tractor plow units along with helicopters, The Associated Press reports.

Along with an ongoing evacuation order, a burn ban has been put in effect in parts of the Florida Panhandle, the media outlet says.

“This is a really significant, fast-moving fire,” DeSantis said while praising firefighters for saving a number of homes overnight.

Roadways remain open at the time with Florida Highway Patrol constantly monitoring the conditions, the governor explained.

At this time, there is no set time when residents will be allowed to go back to their homes as of now, according to FFS leaders.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis advised people who were evacuated from their houses to contact their insurance companies when going through the claiming process of any damaged or destroyed homes.

Michael, the Category 5 hurricane that made landfall in 1992, left behind 2.8 million acres of broken and uprooted trees in the Florida Panhandle, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried explained.

“Three and a half years ago, Hurricane Michael left an additional threat to our communities — wildfire,” Fried said during the news conference.

“Wildfires are never easy to control. These added fuels and dense pockets of vegetation from Hurricane Michael will increase the intensity of wildfires.”

Watch the full news conference down below:

