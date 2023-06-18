Structure fire kills 5 people in eastern North Carolina

Five people are dead after a major structure fire in Harnett County.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — Five people are dead after a major structure fire in Harnett County, North Carolina, according to a report from WRAL.

Officials from the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene of a structure fire on Camp Ground Lane in Broadway, North Carolina, where there were five confirmed fatalities.

They are very early in the investigation and are unable to release further details at this time.

