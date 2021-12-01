Supreme Court's decision could bring more women to NC seeking abortions

The high court heard arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Only 13 clinics in North Carolina perform abortions, and more women might need their services if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy.

The high court on Wednesday heard arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision isn't expected until next summer.

Some of the court's conservative justices suggested during the hearing scrapping the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Wednesday's hearing drew rallies across the country.

In Charlotte, North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley attended a rally hosted by Planned Parenthood to show support for women's rights.

Here’s what I shared today in Charlotte: These attacks on women’s rights aren’t going to stop until we elect leaders... Posted by Cheri Beasley on Wednesday, December 1, 2021