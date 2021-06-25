Condo Collapse: Powerful photos and videos show indescribable tragedy in Surfside

Words aren't enough to explain the scale of the devastation.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Emergency workers are combing through the twisted pile of metal and concrete that was once a 12-story condo building offering breathtaking views of South Florida's Atlantic Coast.

President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have declared emergencies, shuffling resources to Surfside, as families hold out hope that some of their loved ones survived Thursday's deadly collapse.

“It’s been a really, really difficult time for the state of Florida but particularly for the Surfside community," DeSantis said.

The rescuers themselves are taking extreme risks to try to save any survivors, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

"Debris is falling on them as they do their work. We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured, but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day,” she added.

A reunification center has been set up near the Champlain Towers South collapse location. DNA will be used to help identify those who died.

It remains unclear what caused the building to come crumbling down while families slept inside. You can click here for the latest updates on deaths and rescue efforts.

The photos and videos captured during and after the collapse illustrate the devastation in South Florida.

Surveillance video shows the moment the high-rise collapsed in two phases early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the moment the condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida. The high-rise appears to fall in two phases before sending a plume of dust through the area. #Florida #Collapse pic.twitter.com/vUpNDiVxZx — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) June 24, 2021

Video shows a child being rescued from the collapse site before sunrise.

A helicopter flew over the rubble and what was still standing of the high-rise after the sun rose.

A still photo shows children's bunkbeds on the edge after the collapse happened.

In the image on the right, you can see children’s bunkbeds on the edge after that condo tower collapsed early this... Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Dogs were dispatched to help search the rubble for survivors.

Families' belongings can be seen dangling from the side of what's left of the building.

Crews taped off beach access points, from where beachgoers could see the building in shambles.

The nearby beach access point has been taped off, as a major search-and-rescue operation is underway at the site of the Miami-area condo collapse. https://t.co/iwVU6ktJpC



📷: @labluekombi pic.twitter.com/DDnFXxII56 — 10 Tampa Bay (@10TampaBay) June 24, 2021

Bad weather is slowing the search for survivors, but emergency workers continue to push forward despite challenges.

And yet another downpour here in Surfside.

We are at the family reunification center that has been set up.

99 were missing yesterday.

That number now 159. pic.twitter.com/4OwgnFecXd — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) June 25, 2021

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo asks people to pray for miracles.

As we continue to process the unfolding tragedy in Surfside, FL, let us continue to pray for the souls lost, and those missing. History has shown we can have miracles and as this day closes, let us pray for miracles and give thanks for the courage of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/4bMVPSpDwO — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) June 25, 2021