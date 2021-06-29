x
Man living in Surfside tower avoids collapse by staying with girlfriend

"I was right at her door, about to leave. And for some reason, she just asked me to stay," he told CNN.
Credit: AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Rescue personnel work at the remains of the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., on Friday, June 25, 2021. The seaside tower collapsed on Thursday.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A last-minute decision to stay at his girlfriend's house may have saved Erick de Moura's life.

De Moura lived on the 10th floor of Champlain Towers South, CBS Miami reports, and was planning to head back to his place Wednesday night when his girlfriend asked him to stay over.

And good thing he did. The tower he lived in came tumbling down at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

"I was right at her door, about to leave. And for some reason, she just asked me to stay," de Moura told CNN.

De Moura said it was an unusual move for him to stay with his girlfriend, Fernanda Figueiredo, in the middle of the week, according to CBS Miami. 

Since the collapse, CNN reports, he has been staying at a hotel with some of his displaced neighbors, thankful to be alive, but hurting for those who were not as fortunate.

"You know, I believe God worked his miracle through her," de Moura said, per WTVJ. "She definitely saved my life.”

