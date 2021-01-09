x
'Y'all all made my day': Tampa woman thanks officers who surprised her on her 80th birthday in viral video

The video received more than 8 million views and thousands of shares around the world, according to the police department.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman had nothing but kind words after officers surprised her on her 80th birthday. 

In a now-viral post, Tampa Police Department says last Monday, Aug. 23, officers noticed a woman setting up decorations at a park for her mother's 80th birthday. Police say the officers left the area and returned with flowers and balloons to surprise the birthday woman. 

In response to the viral attention, police shared a follow-up video where the woman thanked everyone who made her birthday special and gave a special shoutout to the officers. 

"Y'all all made my day for coming to my 80th birthday," she said. 