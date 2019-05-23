HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — (AP) — A North Carolina teacher has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" her school.

A news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office says Kristen Thompson was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence.

The sheriff's office says Thompson abruptly resigned Friday from Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough. It says other teachers reported that Thompson "made threats to shoot up the school."

A phone listing for Thompson rang unanswered Tuesday afternoon. A sheriff's spokeswoman said investigators didn't have information on whether Thompson has a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Thompson's name didn't appear on the school's website Tuesday, but an archived version indicated that she worked with children in the special education program.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC:

Do you recognize them? Suspects accused of placing skimmers at various ATMs in Hickory

Jeffrey Earnhardt to honor fallen Mooresville Officer Jordan Sheldon in race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

At least 3 dead after tornadoes wreak havoc in Missouri

Man who threatened to kill 'as many girls as I see' gets prison term