A 15-year-old girl was found safe in Pennsylvania Thursday morning after she was abducted in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to the girl's family who says they are happy she's home safe.

Deputies said FBI agents found Shaina Trail in good condition in Bristol, PA early Thursday morning.

Deputies say said received a call around 4 p.m. on March 29 that the teen was missing.

Officials say early on in the investigation they could tell she had been abducted.

Deputies say she was supposed to be doing online school at home while her parents were at work when she was taken by a man she met online.

Investigators tracked the suspect's car and eventually found the teen more than a week later in Pennsylvania.

Trail's aunt wrote to WFMY about how the family is feeling.

"I am indeed overwhelmed but not nearly as much as my sister and her immediate family," the aunt said. "Sitting on the sidelines of all of this has been a nightmare. Knowing there is nothing you can do so many states away except share posters, prayers, and love is really hard. Knowing how many people pitched in to help is nothing but the work of God. To know she is alive and going home is a wonderful feeling that can not be described. I can only say that we all are very blessed and thankful for everyone who has helped in any way possible."

Trail's aunt described her as a special little lady.

Leaders say the number of teenage abductions that begin with conversations over social media is increasing.

Children's Advocacy Center Executive Director, Deana Joy agrees that there is a large increase in online crime. She said it's important to keep tabs on what your child is doing online.

“Whether it’s a school device given to them, whether it’s a Chromebook for work, whether it’s a PC that they are given," Joy said. "It's also gaming systems that kids have in their homes, and we have to recognize where we are now versus where we were 10 years ago. Kids are walking around with computers in their pockets literally. We are checking them regularly. We are putting safeguards in place so that our kids know that we are going to check them as parents. It’s important that we recognize that while we gift those devices to our children, we can keep up with them. Those devices essentially belong to us and it is our inherent right and our responsibility to make sure that we are keeping them safe.”

Brad Gile, President of CMIT Solutions in Greensboro weighs in on cybersecurity.

"It really comes down to education with your kids, trust in dialogue and discussion. One of the really important things that kids need to understand is that you can’t start online a relationship with someone and then meet them off-line,” Gile said.

Investigators said the teen was abducted by Elijah Kennedy, 28, of Pennsylvania.

Kennedy is in jail in Pennsylvania facing charges of child abduction and felonious restraint.

Deputies say he will be extradited to Davidson County.