BOLINGBROKE, Ga. — Editor's note: Margaret Blanche is an employee at 13WMAZ.

Five horses were struck and killed by lightning Tuesday afternoon at Blanche Farms in Bolingbroke. The farm hosts riding lessons for lots of kids. Owner Margaret Blanche said the horses impacted so many lives.

"Every day to have little beginner riders come out and ride on you, that is difficult. That takes a special horse to understand that this person doesn't know what they are doing. 'I know they don't know what they are doing. I am going to be patient enough not to take advantage of them and teach them.' That is just a gift from God and you don't get them very often, and we were so blessed, we were so blessed," said Blanche.

Blanche says the horses were part of the family.

"My daughter and I, they are not only our hobby and something that we do together, we love them like you would love a dog, even more. It's truly -- a million horses out there and we had five 'one-in-a-million' horses."

Hannah Strange, a girl who takes lessons at Blanche Farms, said the horses loved everyone unconditionally.

"Here, they were pretty much what held everything together. They loved you and no matter what, they were going to listen to who you are and what you had to say," said Strange.

Blanche said she is blown away by all of the support from the community.

"To say kind words and to just come out and give hugs, all of the wonderful things, and post pictures of their horses and how much they meant to them. They are so missed. Every day, we will miss them. It won't go away. We will miss them always and forever -- you don't forget an impact like that on your life," said Blanche.