Third report of drink tampering reported at fraternity house at East Carolina University

Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University.

Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual assault, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised.



Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night.

It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one of which led to a sexual assault at the house.

The same fraternity has been investigated for drink tampering twice in the past two years and also for a sexual assault.

Last year, ECU officials said ECU warns of drink tampering, sexual assault at fraternity house at the fraternity house on Halloween weekend.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: NC governor wants loan forgiveness exempt from state tax

MORE NEWS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts