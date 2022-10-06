Her attorney says four years ago, Lange spoke to her boss Sheriff Cullen Talton. She tried to explain her transition and to ask the county to cover her gender-confirming surgery.



"She sought coverage for it from her employee health plan that Houston County provided and she was denied that coverage even though the county would provide coverage for all her colleagues medically necessary care of the same kind and she would have gotten it but for the fact that she was transgender," he said.



Court records say Lange's doctors said the surgery was medically necessary and her lawyer estimates it would cost around $26,000, but instead, Brown says the county spent many times more than that fighting the case.



"They elected instead to defend this lawsuit, and as of six months ago, they have racked up about $700,000 in legal fees and, surely, it's more today," he explained

