The Toyota Effect: How landing a Toyota plant changed an Alabama city and could impact the Triad

Toyota opened in Huntsville, AL in 2001. Since then, city leaders said Toyota has brought jobs and help for community non-profits.

In short, the trip to Alabama showed 2 Wants To Know the future of Greensboro is looking bright!

"There is a lot of competition," said Seth Mendelson, Editorial Director for Business Facilities. "Everybody is vying to be the place for these companies to set up shop. There are only so many companies doing this. The major automobile manufacturers in this case. It's quite an honor."

That's already happening in the Triad. We're a great place to live, and now even more people across the country are realizing that too. The news has made national headlines from Bloomberg to the New York Times and the Hill. Plus, a trade magazine for people who help companies decide where to open new offices just gave the Triad a huge award : The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation won a 2021 Deal of the Year Impact Award from Business Facilities.

"Toyota provides that marquee where obviously Toyota vets the community and engages in this exercise of going through a competitive selection process and then selections your community," Cherry said.

One thing the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber CEO & President Chip Cherry said is having a Toyota plant puts you on the map for other businesses to consider your area.

We might not have a crystal ball to know how Toyota will impact the Triad, but the folks down in Alabama have some ideas. They got a Toyota plant in 2001. So 2 Wants to Know drove down there to see what happened to their area.

ECONOMIC IMPACT : Jobs created extend beyond the people working at the plant

During dawn’s early light, there’s heavy traffic on the way to Huntsville’s Toyota Alabama Engine plant. It’s over a million square feet the same size as all the stores at Four Seasons Town Center Mall combined.

Senior Manager of HR LaTonya Mumpfield was the very first person hired 20 years ago.

“A head hunter called me one day. When she said, Toyota, I was like, 'Toyota!'" Mumpfield said. "And she said, we’ve had like 1,200 applicants for this job, and I was thinking, 'Oh my, I’m not going to get it.' But guess what, Toyota called me.”

She’s one of 1,800 people who work at the plant.

"I tell people if you’re looking for a career, this is the best place for you. Because this is not just a job, you can actually have a career here," Mumpfield said. "It’s just an awesome place to work! Toyota has done so much for me and my family. And job stability, that is the main thing. During the economic downturn, Toyota still provided for me and my family, and I’ll never forget that. This company is committed. And that’s what really brings me here every day."

According to the Economic Policy Institute, for every one job created at a manufacturing plant like this, about seven other jobs are created around town. You can see that trickle-down effect at Honest Coffee Roasters in Downtown Huntsville.

“It gave small business entrepreneurs like myself opportunities for growth in our city. It’s been wonderful," Owner Christy Wimberly said.

She said downtown used to be sleepy. But since Toyota, Huntsville has grown to be the biggest city in the state.

"It was a huge announcement and it’s been an amazing spur to the growth of our community," Wimberly said.

Downtown Huntsville President and CEO Chad Emerson said after Toyota picked Huntsville it attracted even more big names like Facebook.

"We’re continuing to see not just the quantity of growth, but the quality of growth," he said. "A lot of excitement, a lot of energy. It brings a lot of tiered manufacturers, so you’ll see a lot of other companies grow. You’ll see a lot of new people come to town. With that bringing new ideas, new spending. It really created a lot of vibrancy. So manufacturing plants are great for our city and I hope for yours."

20 years after the first Toyota announcement, there are cranes building all over town. New condos. A new hotel where the clerk said it’s almost always full of business travelers. Right next door is a new tiki bar called Fat Sammy’s.

"It helps us a lot because there are so many people coming into town," said owner Jeremy Esterly. "It creates a lot of jobs."

Just like the assembly line at Toyota, the economic impact builds one piece at a time until there’s a full-blown engine driving the local economy forward.

SECRETS TO GETTING A JOB AT TOYOTA

We also asked the Huntsville Toyota HR manager what are the secrets to landing one of those jobs out at Toyota. She said the company has a preference who already live within a certain area of the plant. They will also train you. But above all else: