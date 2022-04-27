x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Truck spills beer, barbecue sauce all over Florida highway

Fort Pierce Police Department said I-95 was backed up while crews worked to clean up the mess.

More Videos

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Beer and barbecue sauce.

It's what Florida motorists may have seen littered on the side of I-95 after a crash involving a semi-truck in Fort Pierce Wednesday.

Fort Pierce Police Department said the crash happened near Okeechobee Road sometime during the morning hours. At this time, it's unclear if there were any injuries.

Police said I-95 was backed up while crews worked to clean up the mess.

In photos provided by police, the spill appears to include Busch tall boys and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce.

PHOTOS:

Credit: Fort Pierce Police Department
Bottles of BBQ sauce, beer on the side of the highway
Credit: Fort Pierce Police Department
Bottles of BBQ sauce, beer on the side of the highway
Credit: Fort Pierce Police Department
Bottles of BBQ sauce, beer on the side of the highway
Credit: Fort Pierce Police Department
Bottles of BBQ sauce, beer on the side of the highway

Related Articles

I-95 is backed up from Okeechobee Road north due to a semi crash.

Posted by Fort Pierce Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022