Kay and Edward Martin said they lived in the home in North with their seven adopted kids, all of whom are living with cognitive or physical disabilities.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A fire took everything from a family in Orangeburg, including two brothers. Now, a local pastor is trying to help.

A nightmare holiday season for Kay Martin and her husband is unfolding as they grieve the loss of their sons following a house fire on Wednesday.

"My daughter came flying down the hall and we tried to get all the kids out but the fire was so fast," she said.

Authorities said a heater was the likely cause, but an investigation is still being finalized. Martin said they lived in the home in North with their seven adopted kids, all of whom are living with cognitive or physical disabilities. She said Nicki, one of the victims, would've been 24 in January.

"He was just a special kid, he couldn't talk or anything but he was a special kid," she said. "We had him for 20 years."

The other victim was her son Stanley, who was 32. She said they nicknamed him "John Deere."

Days later, Kay says they're now sleeping on air mattresses in an empty house in Gaston that they recently moved out of.

Ray Boon is the pastor at Praise Family Life Center in Gaston where the Martins attend church. He heard about the fire and wanted to help.

"They lost everything in the home they were living in, and the home, a total loss," he said. "So, they need to replace furniture and appliances. Christmas presents were burnt up."

He said clothes of all sizes are needed in addition to appliances. They're also asking for Christmas gifts to help raise their spirits. Kay said the community has already begun helping.

"So many people have helped us," she said. "Just overwhelmed with the people that's come, hug us, and give us prayers and give us stuff to help us."