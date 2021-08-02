UNC-CH to discipline students who violated COVID-19 guidelines after flooding Franklin Street

UNC-Chapel Hill will still resume in-person undergraduate instruction Monday, but faculty will have the flexibility to stay remote for the week.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On Saturday night, hundreds of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students and fans flooded Franklin Street after the basketball team beat Duke University. It's a famous UNC-Chapel Hill tradition for students to celebrate a win against rival Duke.

"I haven't seen that many people (in) so long. It was definitely wild," said Hannah Willcox, the general manager for Sup Dogs.

Willcox said she anticipated it happening, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Freshman, sophomores ... they're going to want to rush Franklin Street. They're going to want to party like they've seen so many people do before," she said.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz released a message Sunday saying in-person undergraduate instruction will resume Monday, as planned, but faculty will have the flexibility to stay remote this week. In the message, Guskiewicz said the flooding of Franklin Street "is unsafe during this pandemic and creates health risks for our entire community."

In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Guskiewicz said university officials would work with local authorities to pursue any necessary consequences for those involved, saying "COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game."