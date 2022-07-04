Those who were in attendance during Sunday’s UofL vs. North Carolina baseball game were asked to evacuate the stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has halted baseball action at Jim Patterson Stadium following an apparent bomb threat.

Those who were in attendance during Sunday’s UofL vs. North Carolina game were asked to evacuate the stadium.

It’s unclear where the threat originated.

The university is asking everyone to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.