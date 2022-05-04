NC trooper crashes into wrong-way driver to stop him from hurting others

Thao's decision to put his life on the line and allow the vehicle to hit his last month stopped the erratic driver from hurting others, officials said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released Wednesday shows the moment a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper turned his squad car sideways to stop a speeding, wrong-way driver.

Trooper Cody Thao pulled across the lane in front of a vehicle moving at more than 100 mph, using his car as a barrier. Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh, plowed into the side of Thao's squad car and came to a stop.

Thao's decision to put his life on the line and allow the vehicle to hit his last month stopped the erratic driver from hurting others, said Col. Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol.

