RALEIGH, N.C. — There is outrage on social media and an investigation is being conducted by the Wake County Sheriff's Office after a video shows a baby left alone in a car.

A man recorded the moments he discovered the child, started searching for the adult responsible then asked someone to call 911. The sheriff’s office is investigating the video and trying to track down the woman and the child.

“Never in a million years expected to see what I saw," said Macon Jones.

Jones showed WRAL News what he captured on video. He said he was looking for car parts on Monday, walking through the parking lot of an auto parts business off U.S. Highway 70.

