x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Virginia man drowns at Emerald Isle beach in North Carolina

News outlets report that 36-year-old Joshua Paul Bishop of Roanoke, Virginia, died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Credit: Wirestock - stock.adobe.com
File: a bright blue sea with waves and ripples

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Officials say a Virginia man drowned at a North Carolina beach on Monday. 

The Town of Emerald Isle says emergency services were called for a report of a man in the water who needed assistance and he was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

News outlets report that 36-year-old Joshua Paul Bishop of Roanoke, Virginia, died at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later. 

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.

Related Articles