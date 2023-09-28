Virtual teaching arrives in NC to give short-staffed schools some classroom consistency

Understaffed school systems are turning to virtual teachers who teach via video, often hundreds of miles away from the classroom.

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. — Eighth-grade English students at Northern Granville Middle School are just like others across North Carolina.

They work on sentence structure and learn how to analyze ideas. They whisper to their classmates.

But unlike their peers in most other schools, their teacher isn’t in the classroom, let alone Granville County. Instead, they’re on a webcam, beamed into the room via computer from far-flung places.

These virtual teachers are Granville County Schools’ $1-million solution to a nationwide hiring problem in K-12 education, giving students in unstaffed classes some consistency — instead of a revolving door of substitutes.

