3-year-old girl dies after going over waterfall in North Carolina

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-year-old child died when they were swept over a waterfall in Jackson County, North Carolina, Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to 911 calls about a child going over a waterfall around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to WYFF-TV. Deputies said the child was swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current carried her over. her body was found in an area near the waterfall just before dark Sunday night. Crews recovered the body around 1 a.m. Monday.
The child was identified as 3-year-old Nevaeah Jade Newswanger of Denver, Pennsylvania. Authorities said the girl's family has been living in South Carolina while working in the area.
