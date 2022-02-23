Weaver fertilizer townhall meeting held for concerned residents

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People living near the burned-down Winston Weaver fertilizer plant shared their concerns Wednesday night during a townhall meeting.
Some said they're worried about lost wages and hotel costs. Others said they were upset about how the fire department handled it the night the fire started.
The city approved relief money to help people who were impacted. Winston-Salem City Council approved a $1 million fund Monday night. Even though city leaders approved the funding, there are still some details that need to be finalized. The money will help families who were impacted by lost wages and hotel costs.