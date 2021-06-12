Organizers are holding a benefit golf tournament in Dexter and a benefit yard sale at the Ice House on South Monroe Street in Dublin on Saturday.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County and other Central Georgia communities are coming together to support Emmi Ruth Savage. She is a little-but-strong 3-year-old girl who is about to start her third round of chemotherapy.

Emmi Ruth is just like any other 3-year-old girl. She loves playing with sand and pink glittery slime, but unlike most kids her age, she's had to overcome many challenges.

Justin and Jesse Savage, Emmi Ruth's parents, says it all started during a routine doctor's visit in late March.

"The doctor was doing a physical exam, and he palpated her abdomen and said, 'Hmmm. I kind of feel something here,'" Jesse said.

After testing, doctors concluded they found a tumor. Justin and Jesse Savage say it's slow-growing, and this type of tumor is normally benign, meaning it's not cancerous, but it can have cancerous cells.

The Savage family say the tumor is still large and around some major organs, so Emmi had to start on chemotherapy.

"We are blessed with the answered prayers we've already gotten. It's been really great. With the situations, we have to look at the positives because the negatives will kill you," Jesse said.

So far, Emmi has been through two rounds of chemo. She's scheduled to start the third on June 20 depending on tests.

"She honestly has been really tough and she looks at us as her heroes, but we look at her as ours," Jesse said.

Throughout Emmi Ruth's journey, the community has lifted them up like with numerous fundraisers including at least two happening this weekend-- a benefit golf tournament in Dexter and a benefit yard sale at the Ice House on South Monroe Street in Dublin.

Friday, volunteers donated their time, shuffling through dozens of items people have already donated-- from shoes and clothes to toys and furniture.

"We want Jesse, Justin, and the whole family to know they aren't going through this alone. That we're here for them, and we'll help anyway we can," said Hannah Moore, one of the organizers of the sale.



Moore says all money raised will go to help Emmi and her family.

"They have rallied behind us. They have prayed for us. We have felt those prayers. We are so thankful for all the love and support. We are just never going to be able to express it enough," Jesse said.

You can swing by and shop at the sale at Ice House between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday. They'll tee up at 8 a.m. at the Green Acre Golf Club for the benefit golf tournament.