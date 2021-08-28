Don't expect to pay for food with cash. Do expect to see extra hand sanitizer and employees wearing masks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks fans will likely notice a few changes as they ring in the 2021 football season this year.

Like many other organizations across the state, the University of South Carolina Athletics Department is putting new plans in place to help prevent - or at least slow - the spread of COVID-19 at games that can bring in quite the crowd.

"We hope that by taking these precautions at Williams-Brice Stadium, everyone who attends our games can mitigate the risks of COVD-19 and enjoy all the traditions and festivities that make Gamecock football Saturdays so great," athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement released on Friday.

For one thing, expect to make any purchase by card or digitally because Williams-Brice Stadium will not be accepting cash at the concessions. Mobile tickets will also be used for entry.

And expect those preparing the food and running things at the stadium, in general, to be wearing masks. While they're not requiring fans to wear masks, they are "strongly encouraged" in all indoor and enclosed areas.

Another step to help keep COVID at bay is the presence of hand sanitizers throughout the stadium.

Meanwhile, anyone with COVID-19, who has symptoms or has been exposed to the virus in the previous two weeks is urged not to enter the stadium.