Eric Williams is back in the Triad after he and three others were kidnapped by a drug cartel in Mexico a couple of weeks ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eric Williams is back in the Triad after he and three others were kidnapped by a drug cartel in Mexico earlier in March.

Williams' attorney, Jason Keith, said he made his way back to the Triad late Saturday night, March 18, to continue his road to recovery.

Williams made a video from a hospital here in the Triad, thanking all of those supporting him.

"I would like to thank everybody for the prayers and the donations for my speedy recovery. I just want y'all to know I'm very thankful and happy that people out there do care even with stories that are being told that is not true but I will address everything so thank you," said Williams in the video.

Williams lives with his wife and son in Winston-Salem but traveled with friends Latavia McGee, Shaeed Woodard, and Zindell Brown, to Mexico at the beginning of March.

The trip took a terrifying turn when the four Americans got caught in the middle of a cartel shootout and were kidnapped.

A terrifying video shows the moments the Americans are forced into the back of a pickup truck.

Mexican officials confirmed Woodard and Brown were killed, while Williams the Winston-Salem resident, and McGee were rescued from a wooden shack where they were being held. The two were taken to a hospital across the border in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday, March 7.

Williams is recovering from a gunshot to his leg.

"It's just such a tough experience. It's hard to scratch the surface of where he's at mentally with everything that happened. It's hard for him to even fathom exactly sometimes that he's even back home," said Keith.

Keith says Williams has had around 8 surgeries so far and is still due for more.