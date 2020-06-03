FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office charged a teacher for sexual misconduct with a student, Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Carly Erin Kaczmarek of Belews Creek.

Investigators charged Kaczmarek with Felony Sexual Activity with a Student and Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student.

According to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Kaczmarek is no longer an employee with the school system and her employment has been terminated.

Investigators arrested the former Walkertown Middle School teacher on Friday afternoon.

Deputies say Kaczmarek is currently confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a bond set for $50,000.

If you have any information call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at: (336) 727-2800.

