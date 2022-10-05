Violation at Winston Weaver storage facility in days after January plant fire

Weaver's fertilizer plant caught fire in January. In the days after, investigators traced water pollutants to the company's nearby storage facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem’s public works committee will discuss an update on how the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire affected the environment. At one point fire officials feared the plant could explode, triggering a one-mile evacuation radius. Thousands of people were forced from their homes.

A presentation included in the public works committee’s agenda includes data about air and water quality in the days after the fire broke out. The presentation also includes a key update regarding a second Winston Weaver facility.

Investigators found pollutants upstream of the fertilizer plant that caught fire. They traced the pollutants, specifically high concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorus, to a Winston Weaver storage facility on Brownsboro Road.

They found the facility was full of fertilizer products, many of which were left outside and exposed to rainwater. The product had discharged into the storm drain system and into Monarcas Creek.

The city discovered the problem on February 3. They issued a violation to Winston Weaver on February 5. The city said the company immediately took action, directing its contractor to make corrections.

In all, they removed 21,390 gallons of liquid and 16.2 tons of sludge from the site. The city said the substances were brought to “dairy farms for land application”.

The presentation went on to reveal the demolition of the main Weaver fertilizer plant is complete. Investigators found residual product in the dirt, so they plan to excavate 6 to 12 inches of the affected soil.