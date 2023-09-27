Sexual assault reported in NC university residence hall

NCCU police have identified a suspect, according to the alert.

DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.

North Carolina Central University sent out an alert Wednesday morning about a woman who was sexually assaulted in the Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall.

The victim said the suspect sexually assaulted her in a bathroom in the residence hall around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

NCCU police have identified a suspect, according to the alert. WRAL News is working to learn if the suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the NCCU Police Department immediately at 919-530-6106.

NCCU campus police also included the following steps to ensure students and staff keep themselves safe: