Sexual assault reported in NC university residence hall

DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual violence. Reader discretion is advised.
North Carolina Central University sent out an alert Wednesday morning about a woman who was sexually assaulted in the Benjamin Ruffin Residence Hall.
The victim said the suspect sexually assaulted her in a bathroom in the residence hall around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.
NCCU police have identified a suspect, according to the alert. WRAL News is working to learn if the suspect is in custody.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the NCCU Police Department immediately at 919-530-6106.
NCCU campus police also included the following steps to ensure students and staff keep themselves safe:
- Ask for and receive affirmative consent before engaging in any activity. NCCU’s Student Code of Conduct, Policy 40.13.1, Section 5.5 defines “consent.”
- Always be aware of your surroundings and the people you come in contact with.
- Avoid walking alone if possible. Walk in groups of four or more and try to stay in well-populated areas. Try to avoid working late at night alone, if so lock your doors.
- Do not wear earbuds, headphones or listen to music while walking alone.
- If you are alone at night and find that someone is following you or someone is in your residence hall or work area you don’t know, go to the nearest safe business, residence, or place and call the POLICE for help. Stay on the phone until the POLICE arrive.
- If someone in a car is following you, turn and walk in the other direction.
- Never prop open entry doors to your residence hall, and never let someone you don’t know into your residence hall who can harm you and others in your residence hall.
- Stay away from alleys, shrubbery, dark shadows near buildings, and short cuts through parks, vacant lots, and deserted areas.
- Contact the POLICE if you feel unsafe or threatened in any situation.
- Trust your instinct.
- Use caution when utilizing social media dating applications.
- Safety Escort Services and Shuttle Services are available as alternatives to walking alone. For safety escorts please contact University Police at 919-530-6106. For shuttle services please contact Transportation at 919-530-3287.