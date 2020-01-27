CALDWELL, N.C. — Human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Caldwell County back on January 24 during a search for a missing man, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies said family members reported 61-year-old Danny Garvin missing on January 24 after they said they hadn't heard from him since August of 2019.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office followed investigative leads in the case which led deputies to a wooded location on Boone Fork Road. During a search of the area, unidentified remains were discovered and the scene was secured until the remains could be property recovered, deputies said.

On January 25, investigators recovered the remains that were located and have sent them over to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

On Monday, Investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a secondary search of the wooded area with the assistance of Cadaver dogs to locate any additional remains.

Deputies report the missing person case related to the missing 61-year-old remains an active investigation.

