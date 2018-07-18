A vote that could change the city of Charlotte for years is expected to happen this week.

Republican leaders are meeting in Austin, Texas to decide if the Queen City should host the Republican National Convention in 2020. On Monday, the city council voted to accept the convention bid if it is offered.

However, a report by the Wall Street Journal revealed in addition to Las Vegas, Nashville and Kansas City could also be contenders.

At least one member of North Carolina's GOP is in Austin, and several others are on their way to the summer meeting.

"This will continue to help bring in jobs, business, and conventions and bring in the things that will enhance the quality of life for everybody, said NCGOP member Dallas Woodhouse.

Some shared concern over the city council's vote Monday night which was 6-5. It was 10-1 back in April.

"At the end of the day, a city council with a democratic majority voted to bring this convention in because it's a good deal for Charlotte and North Carolina," Woodhouse said.

The Fairmont hotel will be home to the committee over the next few days. That's where they'll decide if millions of dollar will be heading to the Queen City for the RNC in 2020. On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper discussed safety and benefits of hosting an event of this magnitude in North Carolina.

"Charlotte is an amazing dynamic community that shown the ability to work together for the good of the entire city," Gov. Cooper said.

