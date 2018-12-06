ST. PAUL, Minn. - Employees of a law firm at the top of St. Paul's UBS Tower say the raccoon whose death defying climb has captured the attention of people across the world has been trapped, and is safe.
Minnesota Public Radio news reporter Tim Nelson tweeted the news shortly after 7 a.m. that building management told folks at Paige Donnelly Law Office that the trap set up on the building's roof and baited with cat food has successfully captured the little raccoon.
The raccoon became stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building a couple days ago, according to Nelson of MPR News.
On Tuesday, building maintenance workers were able to get the little guy to move, but he unfortunately took a more dangerous route, climbing UBS Tower next door.
As of 11:30 a.m., the raccoon was 12 stories up the tower. Around 12:30 p.m., Pioneer Press reporter Tad Vezner captured a couple of shots of the raccoon apparently taking a nap on the other side of the window.
MPR News has branded the courageous climbing coon #mprracoon. As of just before 4:30 p.m., it was resting 23 stories up. Paige Donnelly Law, on the same floor of the tower, said in a tweet that they've been told there are live traps on the roof and they are hoping the raccoon will make it the rest of the way up.
Laurie Brickley, St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspection spokesperson confirmed traps are on the roof, ready for the raccoon.
“Any other measures we think would endanger him. We’re hoping he continues his climb,” she said.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the raccoon did make it onto the roof of the UBS Tower. At that point, the lure of cat food apparently enticed it into the trap.
Whatever fate awaits the wild creature, it's now achieved whatever level of fame that an animal hits when it gets multiple Twitter accounts.
KARE 11's Lindsey Seavert was there keeping tabs on #MPRraccoon.
And here's how it all got started...