NEWTON, N.C. -- The Charlotte region could directly benefit from a proposed deal to bring Apple's east coast headquarters to the Tar Heel state.

Apple and state legislators were reportedly working on an agreement to have Research Triangle Park become the location for the tech giant's East Coast headquarters.

NBC Charlotte received word Apple is also planning to invest even more money in a data center they already have in Catawba County.

According to reports, as part of Apple's proposed agreement with lawmakers, the company would also spend money outside of the Research Triangle.

One area reportedly being discussed is Apple spending another one billion dollars on their Catawba County complex.

This news coming after state lawmakers held a news conference Thursday morning announcing changes to the state budget specifically for large economic development projects.

"We believe that these modifications will be attractive to large, private sector employers who will invest substantial dollars in North Carolina," Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said. "That's the focus."

It's rumored these changes are specifically being made ahead of an official announcement of a deal with Apple in June.

