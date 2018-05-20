President Trump has urged the U.S. postmaster general to double shipping rates for Amazon and other companies, The Hill reports.

Earlier in the month, the U.S. Postal Service reported they had a controllable loss of $56 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The president has been vocal on the matter on Twitter with tweets dating back to March. He has criticized Amazon for being the USPS's "Delivery Boy," saying they should have to pay. And now the president is urging Postmaster General Megan Brennan to hike up prices for Amazon, The Washington Post reports.

According to The Hill, the president made the demands even though people close to him, along with top Postal Service employees, tell him that Amazon is actually helping them financially. However, the USPS has given Amazon a shipping discount due to the volume of packages it ships. According to The Hill, analysts estimate that they use the Postal Service for about 40 percent of its shipping.

© 2018 KING