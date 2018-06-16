RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) -- A restaurant owner In Gaston County is now $10 million dollars richer. It all happened on Tuesday as Howard Smith III of Belmont, NC was running errands.

“I had two Extreme Millions tickets that I needed to cash in sitting on my dresser,” Smith explained. “They had been there for about three months, so I grabbed them and took them with me.”

Smith stopped by Will’s Food Store,

South New Hope Road in Gastonia and used his winnings to by a $10 ticket and another $30 Extreme Millions ticket.

After not winning on the first ticket, Smith threw the Extreme Millions ticket in his truck forgetting about it until hours later.

Upon finally realizing he had the winning ticket, Smith immediately called his wife.

“I was a little shocked to say the least,” Smith said. “I called my wife and asked her to come get me. I told her, ‘I don’t think I can drive right now.’”

Smith chose to take a lump sum of $6 million instead of an option to receive 20 payments of $500,000 a year. Leaving him with $4,230,069 after taxes.

As Smith is obviously still trying to take things in, his 5-year-old son is already making plans for the newly acquired cash!

“When my five-year-old found out I won, he asked if I would buy him a Ferrari,” Smith said with a laugh. “I’ll buy him a toy one and get him something better. I plan to set up a trust fund for each of my three children to make sure they’re taken care of.”

