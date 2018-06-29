CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tonight, health violations are top of mind as the Hepatitis “A” scare is affecting thousands of people who ate at a west charlotte fast food restaurant.

Each week, Consumer Reporter Bill McGinty combs through the reports looking for violations that can make you sick or, are just plain gross.

First up, the Fortune Cookie II Restaurant on south Tryon. They were dinged with a 4 point violation for improper hand washing, and their ice machine had a dark build up on it, also noted this week, cockroaches in various stages of life, some alive, some dead, and some dying seen in different places. The Fortune Cookie II got an 80 this week, the lowest “B”.

Also up this week, the Great Wall of China south on Carmel road. They were storing raw shrimp and raw chicken too close together and several food items in their cooler had not dates, also noted this week, flies in the kitchen and open doors leading outside, that can let rodents inside. Their grade here? An 88, a higher end “B”. The restaurant was re-inspected on Wednesday and was given a grade of 90.5, a low "A".

Last up this week, the Texas roadhouse in Matthews. I’ve eaten here a few times, it’s always been good, but this week, they were dinged for dirty pans and cutting boards being marked “clean”. Their lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes were all too warm, and there were flies present throughout the place. Their grade here is a 90, an “A”, but a low “A”.

Getting back to the Hepatitis “A” scare at the fast food place. If an employee is sick, they are required to self-diagnose and stay home. Food establishments must educate their workers on these policies, but all too often, workers don’t want to give up the pay, so they go to work.

This week, we’ve seen the consequences of an unhealthy person in a kitchen making your food.

