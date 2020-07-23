As alcohol restrictions begins, restaurants feel like they are being penalized for the actions of a few

"Probably 95% of us followed the rules, because of a few people we're all being penalized now," Nolan said.

Thursday night new restrictions on alcohol in Mecklenburg County will go into effect.

Restaurants and private clubs must stop serving alcoholic drinks at 11 pm. After 11 pm, those places can only stay open for drive-thru, pick up and delivery.

Bill Nolan, owner of Steamers Sports Pub says it's a bold move by county leaders.

"I'm not big on rules, I don't like rules, but when people make the rules and tell me I gotta follow them, I follow them," Nolan said.

The restrictions come after videos show packed restaurants turning into bars overnight, with no social distancing.

Nolan put in extra safety measures into place, and now feels like the county's decision to restrict alcohol wasn't well thought-out.

The order also bans businesses from allowing people to eat or drink while sitting or standing by the bar. It also puts a hold on shared touch games like pools and darts.

A huge financial loss for Steamers.

"Probably about 50 percent, we serve a full menu till 2 am," Nolan said.

Due to more restrictions, 5Church Charlotte is closing dine-in services.

"When the restrictions change from week to week its too difficult for a restaurant our size to maneuver that quickly and to make money and we need to stay afloat and that's really the problem here," Jamie Lynch Chef and Partner at 5Church Charlotte said.

Huntersville and Cornelius are not included in the order.

North Carolina Health officials say banning food and drink consumption after 11 pm could be crucial so our area doesn't go backward.

"We're supportive of municipalities and counties going further to protect their community," Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "I can't tell how that will impact the numbers but I think every bit helps."

A misdemeanor can be cited for not following the new restrictions. They are supposed to last through Phase 2.